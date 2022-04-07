Strong Derry and Donegal presence as Junk Kouture receives award in Cannes

George Houston from Buncrana (far left) modelling 'The Rolling Stone' with fellow Junk Kouture alumni and Junk Kouture CEO Troy Armour.

Inishowen and the North West were well represented as Junk Kouture was awarde

Junk Kouture received the award for the impact of their creative integrated programme in engaging the world’s youth.

Established in support of the United Nations Decade of Action campaign, the awards recognise media companies for their action and contribution to delivering against the initiative’s seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) internationally. Previous recipients have included Sky and A+E Networks.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In attendance at the awards in Cannes were Troy Armour, Founder and CEO of Junk Kouture. Mr Armour lives in Derry and is from Inishowen.

He was accompanied were five alumni of the competition, George Houston from Buncrana, who modelled ‘The Rolling Stone,’ an entry from 2019.

The other models and designers included Ally Griffin and Ephemeral Bloom from Limerick (2021), Samantha Makulena and Ooh Couture also from Limerick (2020), Londiwe Ndlovu and It’s All About the Package from Athlone (2021) and Alicia Röstermundt, the Overall Winner of 2021 and her design Iconoclastic Fantastic, from Germany but who was an exchange student in Wexford last year.

In building the world’s largest sustainable youth fashion competition over the last decade, Junk Kouture has generated global awareness within the key Gen-Z demographic through their broadcast partnerships education outreach, live events and compelling content carried across social media channels.

The initiative this year culminates with 60 winning teams participating in a World Final show featuring designs from Abu Dhabi, Dublin, London, Milan, New York and Paris.

Troy Armour spoke with Patrick Ayree, a wildlife filmmaker about the routes of Junk Kouture and the ambitious plans.

Ms. Melissa Fleming, The Under Secretary-General For Global Communications, United Nations said: “It gives me great pleasure to recognise Junk Kouture for having found fresh ways to engage young people as change makers on the topic of sustainability.”

Mr Armour added: “We’re extremely honoured to be recognised for our contribution towards the SDGs by MIPTV, especially as we commence our 6-city tour next month, continuing to drive change through innate creativity.