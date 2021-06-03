Stunning Hand of Doagh sculpture in Donegal in the land of a thousand welcomes

The work examines the symbolism and importance and ‘all that is good’ about the human hand and its importance to greet and welcome others.

The giant sculpture was installed recently at the pedestrian entrance to the car park opposite the Famine Village on the Isle of Doagh in north Inishowen.

The stunning work will now be enjoyed by more people as restrictions ease and Inishowen opens up once more to locals and visitors from across Ireland and beyond this summer.

The Hand of Doagh sculpture on the Isle of Doagh by artist Danny O'Donnell.

Passing through the giant hand takes you to one of the most stunning locations and viewpoints in Donegal looking out towards the Five Finger Strand and the sand dunes at Malin across the bay with views on out to the sea and towards Ireland’s most northerly point, Malin Head.