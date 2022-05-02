Swan Park in Buncrana ‘ready for summer’

Following extensive flood damage to the park in 2017, Donegal County Council began an extension €2.3m project to restore the park and to upgrade it. The works are almost complete with an official opening expected this Summer.

Commenting, the Minister said “It is fantastic to see the park looking so well and the Donegal County Council and construction teams have done a wonderful job in restoring this important amenity. I’m looking forward to enjoying the park in the good weather.”

Councillor Donaghey said “It is a credit to Eamon Mahon, his team and the local contractors for the fine job they have done to date. Anyone who has not been to see Swan Park should make it a must!”

Minister mcConalogue and Colr Donaghey with council staff working in Swan's Park.