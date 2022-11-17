This is the second year Derry will be able to boast of having the biggest tree in the country following on from last year’s impressive fir outside the Guildhall.

The giant tree will be lit up during the big Switch On parade through the town on Sunday, November 27.

The Winter Wonderland Procession will be led by Santa and Mayor Sandra Duffy and will feature mobile installations with festive characters.

Mayor Sandra Duffy with Elfis from Santa’s Elf and Safety team, and right, last year's impressive tree.

Mayor Duffy officially launched the programme at the Guildhall this week.

She said: “The excitement ahead of this Christmas is palpable and I am delighted to see the return of the full programme in all its glory.

“My Christmas initiative in Strabane and Derry will feature festive crafts, storytelling and hopefully an appearance from Santa Claus himself so look out for booking information for that.”

The programme begins with the Guildhall Craft Fair on Friday 25 to Sunday 27 November, the same weekend as the Christmas lights switch-ons in Strabane on Saturday at 5pm and Derry on Sunday at 6pm.

The 60ft Christmas tree in Guildhall Square in 2021. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2150GS – 047

The Walled City Market on Saturday December 3 will take place under the tallest Christmas tree in Ireland in Guildhall Square, and will be followed by the full Winterland Market from Friday December 16 to Sunday December 18 with live music at the same place.

The Mayor’s own Christmas initiative will be hosted in Strabane’s Alley Theatre on Sunday December 4 and the Guildhall from Friday December 9 – 11 December when she will invite youngsters into Santa’s Christmas Workshop with storytelling, Christmas crafts and an appearance from Father Christmas. Tickets for the Mayor's experience are free and will be available to book online at the end of November.

Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, added: “We want to make Christmas in Derry and Strabane a special one not only for those who will come to spend the weekend in our City and District but for local residents.”

“Whether you are here for a weekend break or a one day shopping trip we have entertainment and events each weekend in the run up to Christmas to add to your festive experience.”