Templemore Sports Complex in Derry to close from December 16 for essential works

Derry City and Strabane District Council have announced that Templemore Sports Complex is to close for a period from December 16 to carry out essential works at the centre.

Regular users are being asked to avail of services at Council’s alternative leisure sites where possible over the festive period. The full closure is timed to coincide with the holidays to ensure minimum disruption, and works are scheduled to be completed before Christmas.

Members of the Health and Community Committee were informed of the plans by Council’s Head of Community Development and Leisure, Barry O’Hagan.

He explained that the issue had been discovered while carrying out other works on site, and that essential remedial work was now required.

While the centre will remain closed to the public, the rest of the site including the playing pitches and running track will stay open.

Council’s Director of Health and Community, Karen McFarland, encouraged people to check out the classes and facilities at other centres.

“While it’s disappointing that Templemore Sports Complex will be closed for a time over the Christmas break, this is essential work and must be carried out without delay,” she stressed.

“Templemore members can be accommodated at fitness classes and swimming sessions at our other centres in the city - Foyle Arena, William Street Baths, Bishop’s Field and Brooke Park – while the work is being completed.

"I would advise booking classes in advance to secure a place due to demand. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will do our best to accommodate members as best we can during this work.”