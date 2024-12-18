Templemore Sports Complex set to reopen ahead of schedule

By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:58 BST

Gym classes will restart at Templemore Sports Complex on Thursday after essential works were completed ahead of schedule.

The swimming pool and health suite, however, will remain closed until the weekend to allow water temperatures to regulate.

"Gym classes will resume as normal from first thing tomorrow morning, and the gym will reopen for members. However, the swimming pool and health suite will remain closed until Saturday morning to allow water temperatures to return to the required levels,” the council confirmed.

The Complex closed on December 16 to facilitate the unexpected essential repair work.

Director of Health and Community, Karen McFarland, said: “We are very pleased to confirm that the work at Templemore has been carried out ahead of schedule to ensure users can access facilities over the Christmas period. I want to thank everyone for their understanding and their patience, we hope to resume normal service at the pool and health suite as soon as that has been approved.”

