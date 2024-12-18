Templemore Sports Complex set to reopen ahead of schedule

Gym classes will restart at Templemore Sports Complex on Thursday after essential works were completed ahead of schedule.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The swimming pool and health suite, however, will remain closed until the weekend to allow water temperatures to regulate.

"Gym classes will resume as normal from first thing tomorrow morning, and the gym will reopen for members. However, the swimming pool and health suite will remain closed until Saturday morning to allow water temperatures to return to the required levels,” the council confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Complex closed on December 16 to facilitate the unexpected essential repair work.

Gym classes will restart at Templemore Sports Complex on Thursday after essential works were completed ahead of schedule.

Director of Health and Community, Karen McFarland, said: “We are very pleased to confirm that the work at Templemore has been carried out ahead of schedule to ensure users can access facilities over the Christmas period. I want to thank everyone for their understanding and their patience, we hope to resume normal service at the pool and health suite as soon as that has been approved.”