Test drive the Mazda 3 Hatchback 186PS : Derry Journal Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Mazda has refreshed its popular mid-range hatchback and saloon models for 2024 retaining the 2.0 litre petrol engine in a choice of two outputs. The latest model retains the all-new platform with smooth flowing bodywork that gave it ‘World Car Design of the Year’ when it was first introduced.

Review choice is the higher output 186ps e-Skyactiv-X hatchback model mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In all, the range comprises 18 model options, of which 15 are the hatchback version. This mild hybrid has a 0-62mph time of 8.1 seconds with a given top speed of 134mph. For the driver, initial acceleration is smooth off the mark, and the mild hybrid system supports the manual operation for increased refinement. The 6-speed manual gearbox is one of the delights of the car providing a short throw and precise mechanical location in each gear selection.

The smoothness of the body form is one element in the car's overall refinement with lack of wind noise, and suspension insulation is excellent as road imperfections are neatly subdued with no harsh transfer into the bodyshell. There is an overall substantial feel to the car, confirming Mazda's determination to assert its presence in the hard fought family hatchback sector.

For the driver, heated front seats provide high-back comfort with excellent lateral support, while analogue instruments are dominated by the central speedometer flanked by smaller side dials for rev counter and fuel / water temperature. Vehicle speed, road sign recognition, and satellite navigation are projected in the head-up display.

This ‘Exclusive-Line’ specification has a comprehensive suite of driver support packages that includes radar cruise control, blind spot monitoring, driver attention alert, lane keeping / lane departure warning, front auto brake support and rear cross traffic support. Adaptive LED headlight units provide excellent night cover, while interior lighting covers both front and rear seat occupants. It also adds front and rear parking sensors to complement the standard reversing camera, as well as alloy wheels upgraded to 18-inch.

Accessed via the ‘MyMazda’ app, numerous convenience and peace of mind functions are available and include vehicle finder, remote door locking, vehicle door open alert, navigation destination search and send to vehicle, vehicle health report, roadside assistance and security alert.

The cabin is wide and roomy for both front and rear seat occupants. Updates for 2024 include a new larger central infotainment screen increased in size to 10.25 inches to allow for clearer navigation mapping. Other connectivity upgrades include Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a wireless charge pad and USB Type-C charging ports. Audio and sat nav selection are controlled by the rotary wheel and quick-find menu switches on the central console. Excellent luggage space provides 334 litres, extendable to 1,026 litres with the split rear seat backs folded.

With regards to running costs, this 186ps 2.0 litre model has a given combined fuel consumption of 53mpg and with a CO2 emission of 121g/km is liable to 29% BIK for business users. It is in insurance group 23E and is priced at £29,245. All Mazda models are covered by the company's comprehensive 3-year / 60,000 mile warranty. Annual Mazda servicing can be covered for up to 3 years by a one-off payment of £899 or monthly payments of £27.24.