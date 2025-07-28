A Derry & Strabane Councillor has expressed disgust at the theft of 21 lambs from a field in Tyrone.

Police are investigating the theft of the lambs from a field on Meenagorp Road in Plumbridge.

The theft was reported to police on July 24, but may have occurred before the report was made.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “To transport these lambs anywhere would have required a trailer and so police are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last week, and saw any suspicious activity or unfamiliar vehicles.

Sinn Féin Councillor Fergal Leonard.

"The number to call with information is 101, quote reference 1954 of 24/07/25 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Fergal Leonard said: “This theft of these lambs reportedly sometime before last Thursday is disgusting. Anyone offered these lambs should refuse them and alert the PSNI or An Garda Siochana. Anyone with any information should go to the PSNI.

“Farming is already challenging enough for farmers without having to contend with this type of low life activity. Whether it be the planned stealing of farm animals, heavy plant equipment or opportunistic criminals targeting sheds and farmyards, rural crime brings with it severe financial hardship and mental anguish to the farming families targeted.

"I would urge people in rural communities to remain vigilant and always report suspicious activity.

“At this week’s PCSP Meeting, I will again emphasise the need for the PSNI to maintain regular patrols in our rural communities so that people can feel safer in their homes and at the same time deter thieves from this type of criminal behaviour.”