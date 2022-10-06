Three parties plead guilty to waste offences over Mobuoy dump on banks of the Faughan

Paul Doherty (64), a director of Campsie Sand and Gravel Ltd., from Culmore Road, pleaded guilty on September 9 to seven waste offences with regards to controlled waste identified on lands located on the Mobuoy Road.

On September 16, waste management company City Industrial Waste Ltd. and its director, Gerry Farmer (53), of Westlake, pleaded guilty to three waste offences each with regards to controlled waste identified at Mobuoy.

A number of similar charges have been left on the books for the remaining two defendants. Sentencing is expected on November 7.

Some of the waste uncovered at the Mobuoy dump.

If charges are ‘left on the books’ they can be reactivated later, subject to permission from the Crown Court or the Court of Appeal.

A DAERA spokesman said: “Illegal dumping, especially of this magnitude, shows a shocking and appalling disregard for the residents, the environment and the law.

“While our priority in this case is to protect the water quality of the River Faughan as well as protect the environment by remediating this site, it has also been a priority to pursue those who perpetrated this crime through the courts.

“Following the conclusion of the court proceedings, the Department will be in a position to move forward with its development of a remediation strategy to ensure that the legacy of this site is a positive one for future generations.”

The offences under the the Waste and Contaminated Land (NI) Order 1997 were as follows.

Paul Doherty

1 x Article 4 (1)(a) for depositing controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be deposited on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

3 x Article 4 (1)(b) for keeping controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be kept on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

3 x Article 4 (1)(c) for keeping controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution to the environment or harm to human health.

Gerry Farmer

1 x Article 4 (1)(a) for depositing controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be deposited on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

1 x Article 4 (1)(b) for keeping controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be kept on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

1 x Article 4 (1)(c) for keeping controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution to the Environment or harm to human health.

City Industrial Waste Ltd

1 x Article 4 (1)(a) for depositing controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be deposited on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

1 x Article 4 (1)(b) for keeping controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be kept on any land except and under and in accordance with a waste management licence.

