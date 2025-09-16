Time stands still in Derry as famous Guildhall Clock stops
Time stood still in Derry when the Guildhall Clock in the city centre stopped at 4.25pm for a time on Monday.
The landmark has been helping Derry folk keep time since it was installed in 1891 when it was reputedly the most powerful in Ireland.
Citizens and visitors were confused at the different readings on the clock faces on the Guildhall and Custom House on Monday.
But the space-time continuum has since been returned to normal, the clock is back ticking, and all is well with the universe.