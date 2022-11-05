Tús Nua huge Carndonagh regeneration project design tender to go live
Minister Charlie McConalogue has welcomed confirmation from Donegal County Council that the tender for the architect-led design team for the Tús Nua Carndonagh Regeneration Project will go live in the next two weeks.
A total of €9.5million has been allocated to the ‘Tús Nua Regeneration Project’ in Carndonagh under the RRDF.
The project will deliver a new multi-use hub located in a regenerated heritage building (formerly McDonagh Stores).
The new facility will offer a wide range of uses including: a co-working space and digital creative laboratory, office space, youth space, a community kitchen, as well as public amenities.
Most Popular
The project also includes a shared workspace and retail space for the ‘designer maker’ industries, together with enhanced public realm at the Diamond and improved pedestrian accessibility and linkages.
The project will bring people of all generations back into the town centre for many reasons such as community services, education, recreation, housing, enterprise, and jobs.
At a recent meeting between Minister Charlie McConalogue, Donegal County Council Head of Capital Projects Brendan O’Donnell and Tús Nua Project Lead Ardal McDermott, together with Cllr. Martin McDermott and Helen Nolan of Spraoi agus Spórt, Donegal County Council confirmed that along with the launch of the tender for the Architect Led Design Team they will be publishing the full indicative timeline for the completion of the various planning, development and expected construction stages for the project.
“This project will be a game-changer for the town of Carndonagh and I am glad to see this tender for the Design team getting launched. It’s really important that the work continues now in a prompt manner and that the various stages of the project progress to an efficient timeframe” concluded Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue.
The Tús Nua project is listed as “a transformational project for the centre of Carndonagh”.
"The project includes the restoration of disused town-centre buildings to provide a new Digital Fabrication Laboratory and Co-Working Hub, a social space for young people and teenagers, and a Creative Makers Hub for creative and craft industries. The project also encompasses a new pedestrian street and public realm park, a new demountable canopied area in the Diamond civic space and public realm improvements.”