A total of €9.5million has been allocated to the ‘Tús Nua Regeneration Project’ in Carndonagh under the RRDF.

The project will deliver a new multi-use hub located in a regenerated heritage building (formerly McDonagh Stores).

The new facility will offer a wide range of uses including: a co-working space and digital creative laboratory, office space, youth space, a community kitchen, as well as public amenities.

Left to right: Colr. Martin McDermott, Ardal McDermott and Brendan O’Donnell (Donegal County Council), Minister Charlie McConalogue TD, Helen Nolan (Spraoi agus Spórt)

The project also includes a shared workspace and retail space for the ‘designer maker’ industries, together with enhanced public realm at the Diamond and improved pedestrian accessibility and linkages.

The project will bring people of all generations back into the town centre for many reasons such as community services, education, recreation, housing, enterprise, and jobs.

At a recent meeting between Minister Charlie McConalogue, Donegal County Council Head of Capital Projects Brendan O’Donnell and Tús Nua Project Lead Ardal McDermott, together with Cllr. Martin McDermott and Helen Nolan of Spraoi agus Spórt, Donegal County Council confirmed that along with the launch of the tender for the Architect Led Design Team they will be publishing the full indicative timeline for the completion of the various planning, development and expected construction stages for the project.

“This project will be a game-changer for the town of Carndonagh and I am glad to see this tender for the Design team getting launched. It’s really important that the work continues now in a prompt manner and that the various stages of the project progress to an efficient timeframe” concluded Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue.

The Tús Nua project is listed as “a transformational project for the centre of Carndonagh”.