Two-day event on ‘Celebrating Inishowen’s Natural Heritage’ in Clonmany

Clonmany Genealogy & Heritage Group is to host a two-day heritage event in the Market House, Clonmany, on Saturday, 23 and Sunday, August 24.

The event, part of Heritage Week 2025, celebrates the Natural Heritage of Inishowen.

‘Celebrating Inishowen’s Natural Heritage’ is a unique and engaging event that shines a light on the deep-rooted connection between the people of Inishowen and the natural world around them.

This special occasion features a fascinating exhibition of local photographs, historical artefacts, and natural items that tell the story of how local communities have always depended on the rich flora and fauna of the peninsula for survival, pleasure and peace of mind.

The event will run from 12.00 noon – 4.00 pm on Saturday 23, and 1.00 pm to 4.30pm on Sunday 24.

The exhibition explores traditional practices such as farming, fishing, turf cutting, thatching, and the gathering of medicinal plants. Visitors will learn how local people used the land and sea not just for food and shelter, but also for trade, warmth, and healing.

The event also highlights the important role of animals and plants in Inishowen folklore, which helped shape our cultural identity.

For example, many people believed the appearance of a robin soon after a bereavement was a sign that the departed person had come to give reassurance that he or she was at peace and happy. The appearance of another animal, however, was taken as a warning sign.

Many fishermen would not go to sea if they encountered a fox on the road to the pier. Interestingly, the fishermen were equally worried if they met a red-haired woman on the road!

The event includes a Walk & Talk in Straid at 12.00 noon, meeting at the Urris GAA car park at 11.45 am, and will include a visit to the Old Church. Topics for the talk will include the history of Straid and the Old Church, local ‘Big Houses’, Glenfield Army Camp, the nearby Souterrain, Straid’s connections to the British Royal Family, local wildlife folklore, and much more.

An added attraction will be another Walk and Talk in Clonmany Village, taking place immediately afterwards, provided by Clonmany Walking Tours (€7). Please contact (0035383) 3875724 for further details.

Clonmany Genealogy & Heritage Group PRO, Hugh Farren, is encouraging people to come along to the Market House and enjoy the event.

He said: “The exhibition will include scenic and wildlife photographs of the local area and from across Inishowen. Visitors will also see a collection of old objects and tools and learn about how they were used in everyday life. This is an opportunity to be reminded how important nature and natural resources were in the past, and how vital it is to protect them for future generations”.

He went on to remind us that few things are more conducive to good mental health and physical well being than simply taking a walk in the local beautiful countryside, looking at the breathtaking scenery and taking in the clean air.

The event will raise awareness of the importance of protecting and sustaining our beautiful local environment into the future and will deepen your appreciation of the natural treasures that continue to sustain the area today.

Whether you're a history enthusiast, nature lover, or simply curious about local traditions, Celebrating Inishowen’s Natural Heritage promises to be an inspiring and educational experience for all ages, and an opportunity to sample the breathtaking and therapeutic scenery and wildlife of Inishowen.

Entry free, Café and toilets on site.