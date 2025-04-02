Uisce Éireann works for Clonmany and Meendoran communities 'prioritised'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uisce Éireann has said customers in Clonmany and Meendoran in Inishowen ‘can look forward to more confidence in their water supply’ as it has ‘prioritised the replacement of more than 2.5km of old and damaged water mains.’

These works will take place along the R238 from Meendoran Bridge to Ballyliffen Junction in Clonmany.

The project is in design stage with construction works expected to get underway in late Autumn 2025.

A significant number of water outages have occurred in Clonmany in recent months.

On St Patrick’s Day, a significant burst on a trunkmain supplying customers from Uisce Éireann’s Inishowen West Meendoran Water Treatment Plant occurred.

Areas affected by the burst throughout the Monday and into Tuesday, March 18 included Dunaff, Urris, Gortfad, Clonmany, and Ballyliffin. In excess of 1,500 properties in the catchment region were affected by the ‘unplanned outage.’

Uisce Éireann said homes and businesses in Clonmany ‘will benefit from this significant investment which will see new modern pipes installed to deliver a more reliable water supply.’

Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager Patricia Lowry is looking forward to delivering the project for customers in Clonmany and Meendoran.

“This work will bring a range of benefits for our customers in the area including reliability of supply and improved water quality. The project is at preliminary design stage with site investigation works commencing this week. These works will continue for three weeks. Following site investigation, detailed design will be carried out with a view to commencing construction in in late Autumn 2025. In advance of this project moving to construction we will proactively communicate clear details of the project to the local community and to related stakeholders in the area.”

Uisce Éireann said it continues to deliver a national Leakage Reduction Programme to provide a more reliable water supply, reduce high levels of leakage, improve water quality and create operational efficiencies on the water network.

This programme is a strategic and targeted approach to improve the national water network across the country, through a number of leakage reduction work streams prioritising investment where it is needed most.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. It said they are ‘committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.’