‘Unacceptable’ state of Derry roads raised

Colr. Duffy was commenting ahead of tabling a motion at last night’s full council meeting when she called for investment from the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s department.

Colr. Duffy said that despite an allocation to DfI which, she said, allowed for a structural maintenance budget of £120 million, “we are clearly not seeing the benefit of that investment here in Derry”.

Colr. Duffy said that currently motorists were “dealing with a road network that is in an unacceptable condition and badly in need of investment”.

Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy.

“My motion calls on the minister to deliver that investment as a matter of urgency and I hope all parties can support it.”

Back in July, Waterside DUP Alderman David Ramsey at the time likened some local roads to a “patchwork quilt with potholes”.

David McKinley, local Divisional Roads Manager, confirmed at the time that there was a “monster of a backlog” and said there was a need three to five year budgets instead of annual allocations “so we can actually go to the industry and say this is what we have.”

A £4.3m resurfacing programme for the current year up to March 2022 was confirmed at the time.

Back in June a DfI procurement process to appoint a road resurfacing contractor for Derry was discontinued after a legal challenge. It is unlikely a contract will be in place until 2022.