Update on Derry's city centre Foyle Street car park reopening after year-long closure

Work is ongoing to ensure Derry’s busy Foyle Street public car park can reopen within the coming weeks, it has been confirmed.

The 54-space car park was closed over a year ago to facilitate a £4m water infrastructure project along Foyle Street.

Part of the car park, which adjoins the Peace Park opposite the Guildhall, was re-purposed over that period as a temporary bus shelter departure points for various Ulsterbus services.

When asked about the site reopening as a car park by the Journal this week, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed to the Journal this week: “Following completion of the Northern Ireland Water works on Foyle Street, the site used as a temporary bus point has been returned to Council and works are ongoing to restore it back to usage as a car park.

"It is anticipated these works will be completed by the end of the August.”

Ulsterbus rural services and Foyle Metro 6a and 6b services were accommodated at the site but moved back to Foyle Street bus depot at the end of June with the completion of the waterworks.

Foyle Metro city services meanwhile have also returned to operate from Foyle Street (outside the bus station) until 7pm each evening, after which they operate from inside the bus station during the later evening period.

The £4.2m NI Water project was undertaken to upgrade the aged water and sewage systems in the vicinity, increase capacity and facilitate future infrastructure developments. Back in October 2023 Robert McLean, NI Water senior project manager in capital delivery spoke of the need for the scheme, stating that the sewage system along Foyle Street was around 100 years old, having been installed in the 1920s. It consisted, he said, of one combined foul and storm, egg-shaped sewer system, which was, he said, no longer normal and would have been “built in the Victorian ages”.

The Foyle Street car park is one of several in Derry city centre which have been either been temporarily closed or had capacity reduced to facilitate infrastructure or public realm works.

Other city centre Council-run car parks are located in Bishop Street, Carlisle Road, Foyle Road, Foyle Valley Railway, Queens Quay, Society Street, Spencer Road, Strand Road, Victoria Market and William Street and Simpson's Brae.