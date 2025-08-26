Update on NI Water roadworks on Derry's Madams Bank Road and Queens Quay

NI Water is continuing with the installation of essential new wastewater infrastructure on Madams Bank Road to support new housing in the Lenamore and Skeoge areas.

This new pipeline will connect to the Culmore Trunk Sewer for transfer to Culmore Wastewater Treatment Works. To ensure the longevity of the Culmore Trunk Sewer, NI Water is also carrying out extensive relining work on this key piece of infrastructure.

This important project has now seen over a mile of the pipe, up to 1350mm in diameter, relined between Foyle Road and Queens Quay.

As the new school term arrives, at Madams Bank Road pipelaying will continue in the Rockfield area under a contraflow system.

The roadworks along Queen's Quay.

A spokesperson said: “To facilitate the new sewers being laid across Madams Bank Road, a weekend road closure will be in place between the Rockfield and Steelstown Road junctions from 7pm on Friday, September 5 until 6am on Monday, September 8.

A diversion route will be signposted via Skeoge Link Road, Glengalliagh Road, Bradleys Pass, Racecourse Road, Greenhaw Road and Culmore Road. Access for residents will be available from each side of the closure while access for emergency/blue light vehicles will be accommodated alongside the working area. Once the road crossing has been completed, pipelaying will continue along the verge of Madams Bank Road under a contraflow system. A closure of the Steelstown Road junction will be required to safely cross that section and we will provide a further update once that has been approved.

In terms of Queens Quay, with recent postponements of work due to key events in the area, 130m of 1350mm diameter pipe still needs to be relined on Queens Quay to address deterioration and provide a more robust network.

The current traffic management set up is likely to remain in place until mid-September.

NI Water said the Culmore Trunk Sewer is integral to the wastewater network in Derry and upgrading it would help to support further development in the city.

"Although complex and technically challenging, the relining work is a much quicker and less disruptive way of safeguarding the operation of the Culmore Trunk Sewer as traditional repairs or relaying a new sewer could take months and require lengthy road closures.”

“NI Water would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we work to complete these essential network upgrades. Our contractors will continue to do everything possible to reduce disruption and complete the work as quickly as possible.” the spokesperson said.