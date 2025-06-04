Update on when Culmore Road lane closure for water works in Derry is due to end

NI Water has provided an update on when travel restrictions along a stretch of the Culmore Road will end.

Works commenced back in April to install a new stormwater pipeline between Greenhaw Road and Culmore Road Roundabout as part of wider upgrade works in Derry. To facilitate this a lane closure exiting the city has been in place.

Following a request for an update, a spokesperson for NI Water confirmed to the Journal: “Work on laying a new stormwater sewer on Culmore Road will continue until Friday, June 20 as our contractor addresses difficult ground conditions.

“The traffic management for the remaining work will be reduced to the section of road between Greenhaw Road and Culmore Road Roundabout. The current traffic management between Talbot Park and Greenhaw Road will be removed by Friday, June 6.

Traffic along the Culmore Road approaching the lane closure on Tuesday afternoon.

“NI Water and our project team from AtkinsRéalis and CivCo thank residents, businesses and the wider public for their patience and cooperation while we deliver this new dedicated stormwater system.”

Prior to the works getting under way NI Water said back in March that this “essential work” would “remove storm (rain) water from this part of the combined wastewater system to reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding in the area”.

Speaking about the work and associated traffic management requirements, NI Water Senior Project Manager, Robert McLean said: “NI Water is working to identify areas where the existing combined sewer network can be separated through the provision of a dedicated storm (rain) water system. The work in the Culmore Road area will reduce the pressure on the local wastewater network and help provide some additional capacity in the short-term.”

Vehicular access is being maintained for residents and businesses within any working area.

Mr McLean also advised before the works commenced: “We would take this opportunity to highlight to the public that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children. Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety."