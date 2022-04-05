US star Kevin Hart & Netflix crew filming at County Derry airfield
US actor and comedian Kevin Hart and the crew of heist comedy Lift are currently filming scenes at Shackleton airfield, Ballykelly.
Netflix and HartBeat Productions descended upon the village within the last 48 hours.
The Netflix feature is directed by Straight Outta Compton’s F. Gary Gray, working from a screenplay by Dan Kunka.
The star has been spotted filming on the streets of Belfast filming for this new movie, however, action has moved to the north coast.
Hart plays a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.
The feature is part of a creative partnership deal that 42-year old Hart signed with the streaming giant just over a year ago, for his production company to produce four movies exclusively for Netflix.
The multi-millionaire comedian is also listed as a producer for the film.
Another project made under the agreement is Me Time with Mark Wahlberg, Hart and Regina Hall, which is now in post.
By Gillian Anderson
Local Democracy Reporter