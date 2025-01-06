Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buncrana’s Swan Park and Festival Park were both highlighted in the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey, which saw the town’s achieve a ‘very good result’ and improve its ranking.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buncrana was listed an impressive 18th out of 40 towns surveyed and was deemed ‘Clean to European Norms.’

In IBAL’s last survey, published in June 2024, Buncrana was deemed ‘Moderately Littered,’ and has now improved its ranking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highest category is ‘Cleaner than European Norms,’ which was achieved by 12 towns, followed by ‘Clean to European Norms,’ achieved by 13, ‘Moderately Littered,’ of which there were nine, ‘Littered,’ of which there were five towns and one ‘Seriously Littered’ area in Dublin Inner City.

Buncrana Shore Front.

Buncrana’s report highlighted how there were ‘six top-ranking sites and no heavily littered ones.’

It read: “Swan Park deserves a special mention – it is a superb waterside amenity which has been exceptionally well presented and maintained, sensitive to the local environment.

"Festival Park is also worthy of a mention – it was spotless throughout, a credit to the users and those responsible for the maintenance of same.”

Both areas received a ‘Grade A.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All aspects of the residential area of Castle Park were also credited with being in ‘very good order’ and the overall impression of the R238 Clonmany Road, was ‘a very good one and excellent with regards to litter.’

It received a ‘Grade A.’

The L1721 Illies Road was given a Grade B+. It was described as ‘ a welcoming and generally well-tended approach to Buncrana,’ but it ‘just missed’ the top litter grade due to ‘too many small items, mostly food related, and cigarette butts’

Also given a Grade A was the Reeycle Bank at Supervalu and Buncrana Court House.

The report said of this: ’Colourful hanging baskets were a welcome feature along the somewhat ‘tired’ looking railings. This was not a littered site, but the doors / walls looked in need of some attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buncrana Main Street received a Grade B with the report stating: “Paving / litter bins / tree planting / seating etc were in good order and street was further enhanced by abundant and colourful hanging baskets at a few premises. There were too many loose litter items and dog fouling for the top litter grade.

Milltown Business Park received a Grade B+ and was described as a ‘generally freshly presented and maintained business environment.’

The L1641 route received a Grade B+ and was described as a ‘well-presented and tended route, with long grass in some verges’.

"Vegetation growth was heavy, somewhat obscuring the road signage at one location. There were too many scattered items of food related litter for the top litter grade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IBAL said that, overall, litter levels ‘were on a par with 12 months ago.’

Naas finished atop the rankings for the third time in four years, ahead of five-time victor Kilkenny and Monaghan town. An Taisce, who conduct the surveys on behalf of IBAL, praised Naas on an achievement ‘that didn’t happen overnight.’

IBAL added how a fall in plastic bottles and cans on streets, brought about by the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), ‘was not enough to reduce overall litter levels in Ireland last year.’

You can read Buncrana’s report at https://ibal.ie/anti-litter-league-final-2024-an-taisce-reports/