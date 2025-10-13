‘Very poor condition’ of critical Craigavon Bridge water main in Derry prompts complete replacement

A critical water main across the Craigavon Bridge is to be replaced due to its ‘very poor condition’.

The water pipeline connecting the Corrody and Creggan service reservoirs has been and subject to numerous bursts over recent years.

Earlier this year NI Water carried out essential repairs on the water trunk but now the utility company proposes completely replacing the entire 400 metres of pipe to make it leak proof until 2075.

New planning and listed structure consent applications have been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council seeking permission to carry out the work.

A leak from the water main on the Craigavon Bridge in January.

In a design and access statement Jacobs Engineering, on behalf of NI Water contractor, Farrans, state: “The overarching aim of the project is to make the watermain fit for purpose (leak-free) for the next 50 years thereby contributing to the long-term, sustainable conservation of the Listed Structure.

"The works are proposed to support the delivery of reliable supply of high-quality drinking water to sustainably meet customers’ needs.

“The proposed works requires the removal and replacement of the existing water mains pipeline and associated valves. The scheme seeks to replace approximately 0.4km of the 500mm diameter painted steel pipe mains with similar size pipe and fittings, painted to match the existing.”

NI Water, the statement advises, intend replacing parts of the Corrody to Creggan transmission main because sections are in a ‘very poor condition’.

This resulted in ‘numerous bursts in 2023’, resulting in the main being ‘classified as high risk’ and ‘identified as a corporate risk’.

"The current trunk main has been structurally assessed and significant deterioration in the external coating and thus effective wall thickness has been discovered resulting in a design life of 0 years.

"More recently the section across the Craigavon Bridge has had to be isolated due to repeated bursts and an alternative supply is being used which has little to no contingency,” the statement adds.

Listed structure consent is required due to the historic significance of the bridge – the only two-tiered span in the North and one of only a few in Europe.

Designed by the London-based civil engineers Mott, Hay & Anderson and built by Dorman, Long & Co. Ltd of Middlesborough, it opened in 1933.

The lower deck was originally used for rail but was converted to road in 1968.

During the replacement of the water main contractors will require access to the lower level of the bridge only.

"Traffic Management Plans have been developed to cover the extent of the works and provided to Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads for review and approval.

"This will involve the one-way closure of Bridge Street from Victoria Road to the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge. Diversion will be via Duke Street Roundabout,” the design and access statement explains.

The water main runs along the lower deck on the north eastern side of the bridge – facing towards Ebrington. A gas main runs along the other side.

“This is owned and operated by Firmus Energy who will be contacted prior to construction and installation of the new watermain. The gas main will be isolated and turned off during the works,” according to Jacobs.