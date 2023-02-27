'Very strong chance' of Northern Lights spectacular tonight but beware of cloud cover

Scores of people across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone were lucky enough to see the spectacular Aurora Borealis as it put on a dazzling display on Sunday night.

Those who missed out hope they’ll be lucky and see it tonight and Aurora Alerts Ireland said there is a ‘very strong chance’ they will be visible.

But, while they added that while conditions look good, there may be some cloud cover. This could cause some visibility issues.

The Aurora Borealis on Sunday night, pictured from Inch Island, overlooking Fahan. Picture: Rosalyn McLaren.

You can keep up to date with the aurora tonight at https://www.facebook.com/Northernlightsalertireland/ and the Donegal Weather Channel on Facebook or https://www.donegalweatherchannel.ie

The Met Office says that ‘ongoing coronal hole fast wind and coronal mass ejection effects are currently creating G1/Minor to G2/Moderate geomagnetic storms, with aurora visible north of 52-53 Degrees.

There is a similar expectation for later on 27 February as another coronal mass ejection arrives and there is a chance of conditions strengthening to G3/Strong geomagnetic storm levels.”

Aurora hunters are advised to look north and avoid areas with light pollution.