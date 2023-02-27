'Very strong chance' of Northern Lights spectacular tonight but beware of cloud cover
There is a ‘very strong chance’ of the Northern Lights/Aurora Borealis making another stunning appearance across North West skies tonight, Monday, but cloud cover may be an issue.
Scores of people across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone were lucky enough to see the spectacular Aurora Borealis as it put on a dazzling display on Sunday night.
Those who missed out hope they’ll be lucky and see it tonight and Aurora Alerts Ireland said there is a ‘very strong chance’ they will be visible.
But, while they added that while conditions look good, there may be some cloud cover. This could cause some visibility issues.
You can keep up to date with the aurora tonight at https://www.facebook.com/Northernlightsalertireland/ and the Donegal Weather Channel on Facebook or https://www.donegalweatherchannel.ie
The Met Office says that ‘ongoing coronal hole fast wind and coronal mass ejection effects are currently creating G1/Minor to G2/Moderate geomagnetic storms, with aurora visible north of 52-53 Degrees.