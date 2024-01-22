Several city centre streets in Derry have been closed or partially closed as damaging gusts continue to pound the city and region.

The PSNI have confirmed as of Monday afternoon: “Due to a report of an insecure building, Butcher Street in Derry is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians.”

A spokesperson added that a number of other streets are also affected, stating:

"Magazine Street, Fahan Street and Waterloo Street in the same area are also partially closed, so please avoid the area.”

A number of streets have been closed off in Derry city centre. Photo: Kevin Mullan.

Thousands of homes remain without power, felled trees continue to block roads, and damage and debris are being cleared up across Derry and Donegal after Storm Isha battered the north west overnight.

The PSNI in Derry have warned people of the potential for further disruption with a yellow warning for wind still live until noon.

“We've received a number of reports of fallen trees on roads throughout the city and District. These include Ardlough Road, on Victoria Road in Newbuildings, Baronscourt Road in Newtownstewart and Knockbrack Road in Castlederg. Please allow extra time for your journey. Be aware of debris on the roads; slow down and drive with extra caution. Stay safe,” a spokesperson said.

Thousands of homes across Derry and Donegal have been left without power as a result of the storm.