Derry City and Strabane District Council members have condemned the recent vandalism of a historic monument during a committee meeting.

Walker’s Plinth on the City Walls was covered in paint during the early hours of Monday, July 8, in what DUP Alderman Julie Middleton described as an “act of cultural intolerance and recklessness”.

Speaking at a Business and Culture Committee meeting on Tuesday, July 9, Alderman Middleton said the plinth was a “beautiful artifact” whose vandalising “cannot and should not be tolerated”.

Alderman Middleton added: “We talk a lot about shared spaces and events but this act of mindless thuggery brings nothing to positive community relations or community cohesion, it does just the opposite.

The vandalised Walker's Plinth.

“I currently have friends over from North Carolina – they are contributing to our local economy through hotel bookings, restaurant bookings, shopping, and museum visits – and I’m absolutely mortified that they’ve had to be here when this has happened.

“Our party and our community see this as an unacceptable act of sectarianism, and we believe that this should be called out by us all.”

Sinn Féin councillor Alex Duffy, who chaired Tuesday’s meeting, agreed that vandalising the plinth was “unwanted in this day and age”.

He said: “It doesn’t do much for for community relations and all the good work that’s been done, so as Chair I wholeheartedly condemn it.”

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton.

SDLP councillor Sean Mooney said there was “no place” for vandalism and the plinth had a “unique history in our city and district”.

“What is the point of doing things like that in this day and age to monuments in this town?” Councillor Mooney asked. “It’s a futile and senseless act.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said it was “very disappointing” to see the damage to the plinth.

“It does nothing but raise community tensions,” Councillor Harkin concluded: “And that’s not what people in the city want to see.

UUP Alderman Darren Guy.

“People want to live in peace and I’m glad to hear people are speaking out against it and encouraging people not to do this.”

Speaking prior to the meeting, Ulster Unionist Party Alderman and Deputy Mayor Darren Guy was among the first to condemn those who carried out the attack in strong terms.

Alderman Guy said: "Totally disgusted to yet again, see the sectarian vandalism carried out early Monday morning on Walker's Plinth, by youths who have been filled with hatred for anything connected to the PUL culture.

"Armchair republicans, living in the past, who indoctrinate the youth into carrying out such hate crimes against the minority community, only want to cleanse the area of the PUL community and its culture. Is this what a tolerant society looks like?

"It is now becoming more evident that anytime there is a Loyal Order parade within our so called shared city, this is the outcome.

"Is it any wonder the PUL community within our city and district feel there is no respect, and certainly no equality shown to our community or our culture.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.