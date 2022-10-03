Wall outside Derry shop complex tumbled onto walkway
Pedestrians and cyclists walking along the Culmore Road have are urged to exercise caution after a wall was seen to have partially tumbled onto a walkway.
By Brendan McDaid
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:16 pm
The wall between the entrances of Thornhill Park and Ballynagard along the Culmore Road marks the perimeter of the car park beside a shops complex in Culmore.
It is unclear what happened and the Journal has been unable as yet to verify the cause of the collapse.
The shops and adjoining car park were open as normal today.