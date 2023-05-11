Warmer temperatures and sun forecast for Friday and Saturday in Derry and Inishowen

The Met Office has forecast temperatures of a very acceptable 18° celsius for Saturday, May 13, with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Friday, May 12 is also looking good, with temperatures of 17 degrees in Derry and lots of sunny intervals.

Met Eireann is forecasting 19 degrees for Inishowen/Donegal for Saturday, although they say it will be cloudy. Either way, both are saying there is very little chance of rain on the day. Friday, they say, will be ‘partly cloudy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, it seems the rain will return on Sunday, but at least we’ll have Friday and Saturday to enjoy some much-needed sun and warmer temperatures. You can keep up to date with the weather in your area on https://www.metoffice.gov.uk and on https://www.met.ie/