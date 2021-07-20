Warnings for extreme heat issued by Met Office and Met Eireann for Derry and Donegal

With little cloud cover, high UV levels as well as high pollen levels are expected over Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with temperatures set to climb into the high 20s and even 30s in some parts of Derry Donegal and Tyrone.

For Derry and across the north, the Met Office is reporting that for Wednesday “any overnight mist quickly burning off to leave all parts with a dry and sunny day. Becoming hot, locally very hot, but some cooling sea breezes in the north. Maximum temperature 29 °C”.

It’s outlook for Thursday to Saturday states: “A hot or very hot few days with plenty of sunshine, and remaining dry. Light winds.”

Bathers enjoy the sunshine and the soaring temperatures, at Lady’s Bay on Buncrana’s Shore Front, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 044

Meanwhile Met Eireann has issued a yellow alert for Ulster for over the next few days. For Tuesday it reports: “Dry and fine today with long spells of sunshine and light winds, some low cloud and mist will linger along the north coast this afternoon.

“Very hot this afternoon with highest temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees inland, cooler along the coasts with light onshore breezes.”

Met Eireann advised that tonight will be “very warm and humid” with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Tomorrow Wednesday meanwhile will be “dry and hot with long spells of sunshine. There is a very slight chance of an isolated heavy shower developing in the north west later in the day. Highest temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees in a light southeast breeze.”

Lisfannon beach, on Saturday afternoon last. People from Derry flocked to beaches around Inishowen to enjoy the fine weather. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 048

And the good weather looks set to continue into the weekend with Saturday also looking sunny before the weather turns more cloudy on Sunday.

So if you are out and about, make sure you bring the sunscreen!

For summer safety advice see: www.gov.ie/en/campaigns/9e76d-be-summer-ready/