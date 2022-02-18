Watch as Derry’s Guildhall is transformed in homage to Factory workers and Amelia Earhart
Watch this video as Derry’s iconic Guildhall in the city centre is transformed in a light show homage to the city’s short factory workers and Us aviator Amelia Earhart in a stunning display as part of the Illuminate Festival.
The Short Factory workers of Derry were, along with the dockers, the economic backbone of the city for over a century and made the city an industrial powerhouse for generations.
Amelia Earhart landed in a farmer’s field in Ballyarnett in Derry in 1932, making history in the process by becoming the first woman to successfully fly solo across the Atlantic ocean.
The outdoor element of Illuminate - which also includes a number of live music gigs at venues across the city - continues tonight, Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm and again next week from Thursday to Sunday at the same times at the following locations:
1) Island of Derry - City Walls overlooking the Bogside;
2) The Walled Town - Castle Gate, Derry Walls;
3) The Walled Town (2) - St Columb’s Cathedral;
4) A Whole New Era - Guildhall;
5) Crucible City - Echo Echo Dance, City Walls;
6) Reimagined City, St Columb’s Cathedral.