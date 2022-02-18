Watch as Derry’s Guildhall is transformed in homage to Factory workers and Amelia Earhart

The Short Factory workers of Derry were, along with the dockers, the economic backbone of the city for over a century and made the city an industrial powerhouse for generations.

Amelia Earhart landed in a farmer’s field in Ballyarnett in Derry in 1932, making history in the process by becoming the first woman to successfully fly solo across the Atlantic ocean.

The outdoor element of Illuminate - which also includes a number of live music gigs at venues across the city - continues tonight, Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm and again next week from Thursday to Sunday at the same times at the following locations:

The O' Kane family from Draperstown, enjoying the light extravaganza at Illuminate Derry. From left are Emma (7), Sinead, Lucy (5) and James.

1) Island of Derry - City Walls overlooking the Bogside;

2) The Walled Town - Castle Gate, Derry Walls;

3) The Walled Town (2) - St Columb’s Cathedral;

4) A Whole New Era - Guildhall;

The Mayor of Derry, Alderman Graham Warke with Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ciaran Doherty, Tourism NI and Pauline Campbell, Depart for Communities, at the launch of Illuminate Derry.

5) Crucible City - Echo Echo Dance, City Walls;

6) Reimagined City, St Columb’s Cathedral.