WATCH: Bishop Donal McKeown ‘turns the sod’ on new Scoil Íosagáin building

After many years of waiting, the ‘turning of the sod’ on a new school building for Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana took place on Monday.

Pupils, staff and the local community joined Patron of the school, Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown as he performed the ‘turning of the sod’ ceremony on the school grounds.

Also in attendance was Father Francis Bradley, Parish Priest of Buncrana; Fr John Walsh, CC Buncrana, School Principal Ms Sinead McLaughlin, school council, board of management, public representatives and representatives from the design and constructions teams.

The popular school celebrated 100 years of education in 2024 and special guests on Monday included Mary Coyle and Noeleen Galbraith, who were pupils in the former Sacred Heart School, which amalgamated with Saint Columba’s School in 1991 to form what is now Scoil Íosagáin.

Bishop Donal McKeown performs the 'turning of the sod' ceremony for the new school building at Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana on Monday morning. Also included are Father Francis Bradley, Fr John Walsh, School Principal Sinead McLaughlin and altar servers.

The new school building had been sought for many years and will involve the demolition of the existing Sacred Heart and St Columba’s School buildings, the relocation and removal of temporary buildings, and the construction of a new two-storey 25 classroom primary school, incorporating eight classrooms for special education.

The new building of 6,335 square metres will be constructed in two phases.

The third phase will involve the construction of three hardball courts, car parking and associated siteworks.

Principal Sinead McLaughlin told those in attendance that the day had been a long time coming but their stamina was and continues to remain ‘steadfast’.

Principal Sinead McLaughlin and Father John Walsh.

"Today, at the beginning of this Jubilee Year of Hope,’ we are seeing our hopes realised.

“We are delighted to have so many people here who are working to begin, and with God’s blessing, complete this great undertaking. We are delighted that our children are represented for it is for them and the generations coming after them, that our new school is being built.

“We welcome Bishop Donal McKeown, who, as Bishop of Derry is the Patron of all our Catholic schools – our own Scoil Iosagain included.

"We ask, in God’s Holy name, that he bless this site and plant this spade in the ground, to turn the first sod of this life-giving project.”

The school choir.

Bishop McKeown said it was ‘great to see’ all those involved in the project in the attendance alongside the local community, ‘because a school can do its best, but when a community pulls together, great things are possible.”