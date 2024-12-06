Talented Derry band Lavengro have helped spread a bit of Christmas magic at the Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

The big-hearted bandmates amassed a new legion of fans after delighting the children and staff as they performed a few songs.

A spokesperson for the band explained how it all came about as they praised the staff and parents, stating: “We were kindly invited over to Altnagelvin Hosptial’s Children’s Ward by Altnagelvin Parents Group to do a few songs and give some goodies to the kids. We even brought our very own Santa.

“What an amazing job the staff and parents do over Christmas at the hospital. It was truly a beautiful and joyful experience and we can’t thank them enough for the work they do, they are all real life angels.”

Lavengro with staff at Altnagelvin Hospital's Children's Ward.

All involved have extended their thanks to Nathan Edgar and Jack McGuinness for organising the visit, and to Stephen Mailey for the kind donation of goodies.

Lavengro have been making waves nationally and internationally. They have supported major acts such as The Coronas and have toured across the globe, including shows in Canada.

The Derry band recently released two successful singles, with ‘Lost in Heaven’ and ‘Stuck in My Head’ receiving multiple radio plays, on stations like Cool FM and iRadio. They are also set to perform at the Nerve Centre in Derry on December 21.

But before all that the boys had one more special message for everyone in the north west, stating: “Happy Christmas from Lavengro!”

Be sure to check out the band here: https://tinyurl.com/mn6dfz4s