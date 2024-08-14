Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former community worker have expressed grave concerns that the dumping of flammable oils and other items off a main road in Derry could result in young people becoming seriously hurt.

Frankie McMenamin came across a large stash of what appears to have been illegally dumped drums filled with used oil, tyres and other combustible materials dumped in scrubland behind trees along Buncrana Road three weeks ago.

Mr McMenamin said he contacted Derry City & Strabane District Council at the time to raise his concerns and said he was far from satisfied with the response from the Council.

The Journal visited the site over recent days and saw numerous items discarded over a large area.

Some of the waste dumped off Buncrana Road in Derry.

Mr McMenamin said: “I’m concerned that it has taken so long to get this material lifted after the Council was made aware. I was shocked when I went back down to see that it was all still there, and even more of it than before,” he said.

"My worry with it is that there might be young people coming along there and they might try to set it alight. It could start a fire and maybe they would get badly injured. And as far as I am aware there does be young people in that area at night sometimes.

"I’d also be concerned because it looks like some of the oil is already on the ground,” Mr McMenamin added.

A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council told the Journal this week that a waste enforcement officer has visited the site and that “arrangements have now been made to have the materials removed as soon as possible".

Some of the items dumped off the Buncrana Road.

Meanwhile, the Council this week has also issued a general warning about fly-tipping in the city and district, warning that its enforcement team are “on the ground actively investigating all incidents of fly-tipping”.

"It is an offence to dump indiscriminately and you could face a Fixed Penalty Notice or a fine imposed by the court.

“Protecting our environment and keeping our streets, laneways and greenways clean are still a priority and everyone has their role to play,” the Council stated.