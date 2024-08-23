WATCH: First paramedic science students celebrated ahead of graduation at Ulster University Derry campus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cohort of 45 history making students gathered at Ulster University’s Derry campus on Friday to celebrate becoming the first BSc Hons Paramedic Science students to complete the course.

The students gathered with health professionals and teaching staff at the Martha Magee building to celebrate ahead of graduation in December 2024.

The official ceremony was held to recognise their successful completion of all elements necessary to register with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC).

This milestone marks their readiness to contribute significantly to the future of healthcare delivery across Northern Ireland.

With funding support from the Department of Health, the three-year course launched in September 2021 with three dedicated lecturers. Due to its growing popularity, the programme now accommodates 130 students across all year groups and boasts a teaching team of 10 academics.

This expansion, the university said, emphasises the courses’ vital role in supporting Northern Ireland’s healthcare workforce and easing pressures on the health service.

Among the students in that first cohort were Ben Malone, originally from Dublin but who is now settled in Derry, and Stacey Cummings from Ballymena.

Stacey’s background was in mental health and psychology and paramedicine was something that hadn’t been on the radar before it was recommended.

Stacey and Ben.

"I worked in a hostel in Ballymena for men with addictions and mental health, and I still do. It is a great hostel and a paramedic came on the scene and suggested I apply and I did and I haven’t looked back since.”

Ben always wanted to be a paramedic since he was seven years old growing and caring for his grandmother. “I would have frequently encountered paramedics, ambulances and health care professionals so for me it was the relief and reassurance that they brought about them that I found quite influential and led me to go on to a career as a paramedic.

"I joined the Order of Malta when I was 11 as a cadet, learning first aid and the next step was to do my paramedic training and applied to Ulster University. I haven’t looked back since.”

Stacey and Ben encouraged anyone interested to apply. “The first week I applied I had major imposter syndrome. I didn’t know anything about ambulances and went into it blindfolded but I liked working with people and advocating for people.”

Students performing a demonstration.

There were mutual tributes from staff and students through the ceremony on Friday, and in a special moment, the man who was described as instrumental in securing the paramedic degree course, Professor of Nursing Owen Barr from Derry, was presented with a simulated ambulance number plate bearing his surname.

Professor Barr said the course had been 10 years in planning. "The course started in September 2021 so this is the first group of students to have graduated. Up until now the paramedics were all educated at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Trust and we have worked very closely with them so that the students are now coming to university.

"All of the students who have applied for jobs with the Ambulance Trust have all got job,” he said.

He added that there was 40 student places on the course each year and 10 people from NIAS can join also, all studying in what is fast becoming a major and leading European centre of medical training at the Derry campus.

Celebration for Northern Ireland’s First Ever Paramedic Science Students.William Cherry/ PressEye

"We have filled our places this year. We are still getting over 500 applications every year. It’s all students from all parts of Northern Ireland with some from the Republic of Ireland.”

Throughout the course, students completed a comprehensive range of academic modules focused on the fundamentals of emergency and urgent care.

They completed 60 weeks of practice-based learning in various community health and social care settings, hospital services, and ambulance services. In addition to classroom-based learning, students benefited from hands-on experience within Ulster University’s cutting-edge facility Skills Suite featuring hospital wards, clinical rooms, and a unique simulated ambulance custom-built for the School of Nursing & Paramedic Science at the Derry campus - the only one of its kind in the region.

The groundbreaking course is based within multi- award-winning School of Nursing & Paramedic Science and the university described it as “a significant step forward in the development of the paramedic profession in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Until 2021, aspiring paramedics from Northern Ireland were required to travel to the south of Ireland or across the Irish Sea to complete a BSc Hons programme in Paramedic Science.

Professor Neal Cook, Head of School of Nursing and Paramedic Science at Ulster University said: “We are immensely proud of our paramedic science students reaching this important and historic milestone as the first cohort to graduate with their BSc Hons Paramedic Science. Their success is testament to their dedication to the profession and their studies and also testament to the support and expert education they have received from their course team and practice partners, without whom we could not deliver this quality provision.”

The paramedic students gathered at Magee. William Cherry / Press Eye

"The success of their programme is the culmination of valued partnerships and collaborative endeavours across a spectrum of stakeholders, including all six health and social care trusts in Northern Ireland as well as the Department of Health and the independent and voluntary sectors.

“We have every faith that these graduands will have long and impactful careers as paramedics, we are so proud of their achievements”.

Mr. Andrew Chambers, Course Director BSc Paramedic Science at Ulster University said: “Despite often being the first, and sometimes the crucial medical contact for people within the community, paramedics have lacked the credibility that they deserve. However, the introduction of this degree programme and the recent elevation of paramedics to Allied Health Profession (AHP) status helps to further cement the position of paramedics as healthcare professionals in their own right, capable of operating across a wide variety of healthcare environments.

"The students from our course represent the future of the paramedic profession and the wider Health Service here in Northern Ireland and I have no doubt that with the diverse learning opportunities they have received as part of this programme that they will go on to have a profound impact on the delivery of pre-hospital care within the province for years to come.”

Neil Sinclair, Chief Paramedic Officer, NIAS said: “We are looking forward to welcoming many of them to NIAS in the very near future. The arrival of this large number of highly-skilled new recruits will bring benefits and welcome support, not only to NIAS, but across the entire health and social care system, and most importantly to the local community.”

If you are interested in studying BSc Hons Paramedic Science at Ulster University Derry, or would like more information on the course, visit https://www.ulster.ac.uk/courses/202425/paramedic-science-33631