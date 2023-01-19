The work – which is expected to be completed within one week - will be undertaken by trenchless methods of pipelaying and will extend from the junction of Upper Galliagh Road and Buncrana Road into the new development at Whitehouse Road.

Explaining the traffic management required for the scheme, Stephanie McVeigh, NI Water’s project manager said: “To facilitate the work in the safest possible manner, a road closure will be required on Upper Galliagh Road between its junctions with Buncrana Road and Temple Court. A diversion route will be signposted along Lower Galliagh Road, the A515 and Buncrana Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NI Water’s contractor, BSG-Phace will be able to facilitate buses through the works area, however we would kindly ask that motorists follow the signposted diversion route and allow extra time for their journeys.”

Skeoge Road. DER2126GS - 089

NI Water also highlighted that construction sites are “dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children, and we would appreciate your co-operation in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery”.

"Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay away from these working areas for their own safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad