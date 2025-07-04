The new Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Muncipal District has told how ‘cash flow’ is the biggest issue for many people seeking to enter or who are already going through the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.

Fianna Fail Councillor Martin McDermott was elected Cathaoirleach at the Inishowen MD AGM meeting in Carndonagh on Tuesday.

His party colleague, Colr Fionan Bradley, was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Speaking after his election, Colr McDermott said it was an ‘honour’ to be elected and, in the year ahead, some of the main priorities in Inishowen and Donegal need to be housing and tourism.

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Martin McDermott.

"There are a lot of priorities in Inishowen that we’ve to deal with. Housing, we know, is a big priority. It’s something as a council and local authority we have to get our head around. And we need to get these houses, not only in towns and villages, but in rural areas.”

Colr McDermott added how Malin Head and proposed development there needs to be prioritised and grabbed by the ‘scruff of the neck’ for the benefit of all of Inishowen.

He added how the issue of defective concrete blocks is one that is close to his heart and ‘something I’ve probably put more hours into as anything else’.

"Seeing it and going through it opens your eyes to a lot of situations, We don’t talk a lot about them publicly, as some aren’t suitable for the public domain, but we seen some of the situations people find themselves in and we are trying to alleviate that.”

Colr McDermott said that he will be asking the government, departments and officials to increase rates and ensure side-by-side construction for homeowners of children with disabilities.

He added how he and his family have been going through the process of the scheme and are ‘four or five months away from moving into our own house and the one thing I’ve said to the Minister (for Housing), both publicly and privately, is that cash flow is the biggest element in this process.”

Colr McDermott said a mechanism needs to be put in place to ‘allow up front costs;.

"It would allow a family to start their home, if they got that first 10% up front. I know I have found myself in this process and found myself in difficult spots throughout the process, where we’d money paid out to contractors and to move to the next level you’d have to find money to get to other people for thing like windows etc. So, we found ourselves in difficult positions at times – and both of us are working.

"This is a real life situation and something I have no problem speaking about, The most difficult part of foinf the house is cashflow and this is something I feel very strongly about and something we have to try to resolve if we want this scheme to be equal to everybody.”

Councillor McDermott, who replaces outgoing Cathaoirleach Colr Jack Murray, thanked his fellow councillors, council staff and his family as he took up the role for the year ahead.