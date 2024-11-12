Buncrana Leisure Centre.

People across Inishowen are being urged to attend a public meeting this evening to ‘fight’ for the future of Buncrana Leisure Centre.

The meeting is being held in response to confirmation earlier this month that an application for funding for the centre and swimming pool, under the Large-Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) has been denied.

35 projects across Ireland had been allocated €173 million in grant funding, one of which was Letterkenny Regional Sports and Activity Hub, which was allocated €8.7 million.

An application to the fund for Buncrana Leisure Centre had been lodged earlier this year, following the granting of planning approval.

The decision not to award any funding was met with much anger and disappointment across the community.

It was not just a blow for Buncrana, but for the entire peninsula, which has been left without its own public swimming pool since the leisure centre closed in 2015.

Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray said people across the community have expressed their anger and frustration to him over the decision.

He said a strong turnout at tonight’s meeting would send an important message.

"Everybody is outraged and so, so disappointed. We have to fight now. We can’t let this rumble on for years. There has to be an appeal and a review of this terrible decision.”

"We need to send out a message that people won’t tolerate it.”

Colr. Murray referred to a previous campaign launched for the restoration of Swan Park, after it was stated it could not be funded. A public outcry and campaign led to a reversal of this decision.

The Sinn Fein councillor said a similar campaign needs to be led for the leisure centre.

The meeting, during which sports and school representatives will be in attendance, takes place at 8pm in Crana College.