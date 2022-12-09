More bitterly cold days lie ahead for Derry, Donegal and Tyrone with temperatures by day reaching just a few degrees above freezing and going down to -3 degrees celsius through into next week.

While gritters have been out overnight and this morning across the north west, the Met Office has advised that people should expect icy pavements and roads on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have highlighted the risk of “injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces” and said there is “probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

Winter weather. (File picture)

Met Eireánn meanwhile has also issued a yellow warning for ice and snow for today, Friday up to mid-day on Saturday in Donegal.

The forecaster said: “Scattered sleet and snow showers will give some accumulations, especially on high ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces, as temperatures widely fall to - 4 degrees Celsius. Some freezing fog patches also.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous winter's morning: St Eugene’s Cathedral with the snow-capped Scalp mountains in the background. DER2102GS - 017

Met Eireann said it will be “remaining very cold into early next week due to an Arctic airmass, bringing sharp to severe frosts, and ice or black ice on roads and footpaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some showers of hail, sleet, and snow will occur, mainly in coastal counties. Freezing fog likely at times, especially this weekend.”

Gritters have been pout in force across the north west over recent days and snow ploughs have also been readied in the event heavy snowfall does arrive over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad