WEATHER IRELAND: The warmer weather is back across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone but for how long?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After three days of ceaseless rain, cloud and even thunder and lightning, the sun has returned as of Wednesday afternoon, but will it last?

Well there’s some good news for those itching to get outdoors as it looks like the higher temperatures and dry, sunny conditions are here to stay for a few days at least.

Temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius by late Wednesday afternoon and evening with a mix of sunshine and cloud on the horizon and a very mild night to come with little to no breeze across the north west region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday looks like more of the same with temperatures hitting 16 degrees by 9am and staying warm and sunny with the odd bit of cloud at times throughout the day, with top temperatures of around 18 degrees by 4pm.

Warmer weather has returned to the north west.

The Met Office is predicting a drop in temperatures to a high of 14 degrees for Friday at this stage and more cloud on the horizon and the day will largely be overcast.

Further north, Met Éireann is forecasting a few sunny spells but similarly a lot of cloud around for Friday with temperatures in Carndonagh also hitting 14 degrees.

The chance of showers increases through Saturday into Sunday across the region with otherwise similar conditions and temperatures to that due on Friday before they get back up to around 19 degrees on Monday with some light rain forecast for the start of next week at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, enjoy it while it lasts and UV levels are high at the moment so it may be worth digging out the sunscreen and sunglasses once more for a bit of protection.

People and pigeons out in the sunshine along Derry's quay on Wednesday.

Longer term, for the period May 19 to 28 The Met Office is forecasting for Britain and the north: “The weather will be changeable, with daytime showers continuing across the UK on Sunday and possibly Monday. The heaviest showers and greatest risk of thunderstorms is expected across southern parts, while northern areas are more likely to see drier, more settled conditions developing for a time.

"Temperatures will be generally around or just a little above average. With winds tending to be light, it will feel warm in sunnier areas. As we head further into the following week, confidence lowers. On balance, a continuation of the showers in the south seems most likely, with the north continuing to see the best of any drier weather. Temperatures will probably remain a little above average.”