WEATHER: The heat is on as Derry, Donegal & Tyrone enjoy late summer sun but will it last?

Many people are already out taking advantage of the chance to get some sunshine on local walkways and coastal areas, with the fine weather set to continue tomorrow, Wednesday, as well.

Temperatures in Derry are expected to hit the mid-20s on both days with a similar outlook for neighbouring areas in Tyrone and Donegal.

The Met Office has forecast: “Sunny and very warm on Tuesday. Low cloud and mist burning back to Irish Sea coasts where some may linger, otherwise a fine dry day with long sunny spells. Becoming very warm. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Derry city.

“A sunny end to the day then dry with clear skies overnight. A few shallow mist or fog patches forming. Minimum temperature 13 °C.”

Wednesday meanwhile will be “mostly dry with bright or sunny spells” and “another very warm day. Maximum temperature 24 °C.”

But it looks like it will be all change after that with a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Thursday and temperatures dropping to mid-teens.