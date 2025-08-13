Week-long Rock Road closure in Derry as £220,000 resurfacing works confirmed

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £220,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Rock Road in Derry will commence on Monday, August 25.

The resurfacing scheme will extend along the entire length of the U1512 Rock Road from its junction with the A2 Strand Road to its junction with the B507 Northland Road.

Minister Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Derry City area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, Magee College and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Department said it will be necessary to implement a road closure from Monday, August 25 until Friday, August 29 between the hours of 8.00am and 6.00pm.

Rock Road in Derry. (File picture - Google Earth)

During the times of the road closure diversionary routes will be signed as follows: A2 Strand Road, U1512 Lawrence Hill, B507 Northland Road and vice-versa, and A2 Strand Road, B525 Duncreggan Road, B507 Northland Road and vice-versa.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, “road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions”.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday August 29.