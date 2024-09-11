What happened at Mobuoy ‘complete disgrace’ but remediation will not be a quick fix says Andrew Muir

Environment minister Andrew Muir says the remediation of the Mobuoy site will not be a quick fix and will be subject to affordability considerations.

Mr. Muir has said the Faughan continues to be monitored and he has been advised that to date there has been no adverse impact on the quality of drinking water being taken from the river.

Water sourced from the Cloghole abstraction point downstream of Mobuoy supplies the drinking water for 60 per cent of Derry’s citizens.

The minister was asked for an update by Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy in the Assembly.

A section of the Faughan’s banks after they collapsed at Mobuoy during the floods of August 2017

Mr. Muir said the Mobuoy Road remediation options appraisal report has been published on the DAERA website and that the department will be consulting with the public to seek their views.

"The size and complexity of the Mobuoy site mean that its remediation will not be a quick fix and will be subject to affordability considerations in the context of the constraints on public-sector finances.

"It is vital that all interested parties have the opportunity to comment on the draft strategy. There is no agreed preferred option, nor will there be until a consultation has been completed and responses carefully considered,” said Mr. Muir.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency continues to implement a comprehensive environmental monitoring programme at the site, and regular water quality reports are published, said the minister.

"To date, I am advised that there has been no adverse impact on the safety of drinking water being supplied from the River Faughan,” said Mr. Muir.

Mr. Delargy said: “We are all in agreement that this an ecological disaster and a complete national scandal, not just for Derry but right across Ireland, so I am glad to hear that your Department is working on it.”

Mr. Muir described what happened in the past at Mobuoy as a ‘complete disgrace’.

"Although I will continue to pursue the issue of the ‘polluter pays principle’, what is happening is that the public sector and the people of Northern Ireland are having to pick up the tab for looking at remediation, and that is not lost on me.

"I am therefore happy to meet you and others, because I know that it is a key issue for not just the people of Derry/Londonderry but Northern Ireland more widely,” he said.

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan referred to the ‘eye-watering projected cost of clean-up’ and ‘the potentially catastrophic consequences for the environment and human health’.

He asked if the minister agreed the Mobuoy clean-up should have been included in the Programme for Government.

Mr. Muir said: “There is a commitment from me to address the issue within the financial resources that are available to me. That is the challenge, because, as the Member knows, the cost of remediation could be substantial.

"I am glad that the PfG was launched for consultation yesterday, and I encourage all in the House and in Northern Ireland to give feedback on it.

"We also have to be realistic in the PfG about what we can achieve in a reduced mandate, however. We lost two years of this mandate as a result of the House's not sitting, and we are now trying to play catch-up on the issues that need to be addressed, and Mobuoy is one of those issues.”