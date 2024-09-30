Winter opening hours at Derry and Strabane recycling centres come into effect
Eglinton, Park and Plumbridge Recycling Centres will open from 10am to 5pm on Mondays, 9.30am to 5pm from Tuesday to Friday and will remain closed on Saturday and Sundays.
Newtownstewart Recycling Centre will be closed on Sundays and Mondays, open from 9.30am to 5pm from Tuesday to Fridays and from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Saturdays.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, urged to public to familiarise themselves with the new arrangements.
“The new winter opening times will allow the affected Recycling Centres to operate in daylight hours over the winter,” she explained.
“While the changes are minor I’d encourage people to check the opening hours on Council’s Recycling website before making any trips.
“The website also includes useful recycling advice and information on reducing waste, how to use your bins effectively, a bin collection calendar and information on how to book a Bulky Waste collection.”
Council’s Recycling Centres at Pennyburn, Glendermott, Strathfoyle, Claudy, Donemana, Spamount and Strahans Road will all open as normal during the winter months.
You can access Council’s Recycling website at recycling.derrystrabane.com.
Pennyburn Recycling Centre is open 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm on Saturdays, and 1pm to 5pm on Sundays.
Glendermott Recycling Centre is open Tuesday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30am to 4pm, and closed Sundays and Mondays.
The Council has a Recycling App with features including bin day reminders and instant notifications about local recycling services. For more visit: recycling.derrystrabane.com
