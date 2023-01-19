Members of Derry & Strabane Council’s Business and Culture Committee welcomed a new report updating councillors on progress, with the museum being described as ‘the jewel in our cultural crown’.

The report stated that the DNA museum project is well progressed, with the funding balance of £5.3M to be provided via the NI Executive Inclusive Future Fund (IFF).

While the funding mechanism to unlock the Inclusive Future Fund monies is agreed, Tourism NI and DCSDC will work on a Letter of Comfort for the project until this mechanism is resolved and it is anticipated that this will be agreed within days.

Plans for Derry's DNA Museum.

Proposing council proceed, Sinn Féin councillor Patricia Logue stated it was a very welcome step forward to having a first class museum within the city and district.

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell spoke about the hurdles, obstacles and barriers there have been, adding: “We are virtually there, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Seconding the report, he said this was “going to result in a £13M investment which will breathe new life into Ebrington and give us a first class museum which will tell visitors and locals alike about our proud maritime heritage”.

"It’s going to be the jewel in our cultural crown.

“Ebrington is going to be transformed at that stage. We will have the hotel opened, the bar/ restaurant beside the Peace Bridge will be opened, we have The Embankment, we have the Wall City Brewery, Ebrington in general is going to be a destination of choice in this city.

“It’s an amazing project, it’s a critical project and it’s virtually over the line.”

Welcoming the report, Alderman Maurice Devenney commented: “It’s good to hear the positive stories coming, this will be an excellent museum. That whole Ebrington area within the next five years will be a very attractive and buzzing place for tourists to come to. It will enhance that whole Ebrington area.”

Gillian Anderson

