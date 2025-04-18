Work under way to secure Derry's iconic Austins building ahead of regeneration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contractors have commenced ‘urgent works’ at Derry’s iconic Austin’s building to ‘arrest building decay and secure the site’.

The development comes following the recent acquisition of the iconic building by the Inner City Trust, and will also includes improving the presentation and lighting of the building at ground level with historic photos of Austins throughout the years on public view.

This work is anticipated to be complete by this summer.

Inner City Trust’s Chair, Venerable Reverend Robert Miller, stated that “we are pleased to take forward this initial phase of essential repairs as part of our overall vision to rescue, restore and reimagine this regionally significant heritage building right in the heart of Derry’s historic Walled City”.

Work progressing at Austins. Photo: Inner City Trust.

“These initial works will allow the Trust and our consultants, Mullarkey Pedersen Architects, to safely undertake thorough building appraisals from the summer 2025 onwards. This technical appraisal work will include detailed architectural surveys, material investigations, heritage analysis, detailing scope of repairs and refurbishment, and development of design options for a reimagined Austins.

“The Trust is currently discussing potential future uses of the building with a range of bodies, and we look forward to engaging with the community on this and on the community’s personal memories and connections with Austins.”

Subject to funding and planning consents, the Trust currently anticipates moving into delivery construction phase in 2026, with construction estimated to be complete by 2027.

Reverend Miller added that the Trust “will continue to provide project updates as we work through the detail to deliver the project vision, and the Trust would like to thank the community for their continued support”.

Inner City Trust is a not-for-profit innovative charitable trust with a mission to positively and systematically contribute to the physical, economic and social regeneration of Derry.

Since its inception in 1976, the Trust has been instrumental in conserving and developing the city’s built heritage, in particular within the historic city walls.

The Trust’s work has resulted in landmark regeneration projects such as Bishop’s Gate Hotel (2016), Garden of Reflection and Gallery (2015), Fashion and Textile Design Centre (2014), Shared Future Centre (2012), Tower Hotel (2002), Calgagh Centre (1997), Craft Village (1992) and O’Doherty’s Fort/The Tower Museum (1983).