Yellow alerts for Derry & Donegal with gales and 75km gusts expected Thursday into Friday

It’s already whipping up a storm out there but the winds are to get even stronger with the Met Office issuing a Status Yellow warning for Derry for Thursday through to Friday morning.

Spells of heavy, driving rain are forecast throughout that period, and wind gusts exceeding 70 kilometres (45 miles) per hour by Thursday afternoon.

While temperatures will be relatively mild for the time of year on Thursday, it will feel much colder because of the wind chill factor.

Gales will blowing in from a South by South West direction initially before pitching to West by North West by the evening.

People walking across Guildhall Square during a previous storm when strong winds and rain were brought by Storm Brendan. DER0220GS – 007

The Met Office yellow warning takes effect at 3pm on Thursday and lasts right through to 6am on Friday.

"Westerly or northwesterly winds will increase across Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland, north Wales, northern England, the north Midlands and East Anglia during Thursday afternoon and evening. Inland gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, with perhaps 60-70 mph along exposed coasts, especially through the North Channel and Irish Sea, causing some travel disruption. Strong gusts will also be associated with heavy showers which move through at times.”

The Met Office has advised that there could be some disruption possible from strong and gusty winds.

Motorists and pedestrians should also be careful regarding fallen or unstable trees.

A tree felled along the Derry to Letterkenny Road during a previous storm. Photograph: George Sweeney

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has also issued a yellow marine warning for gales along coastal areas.

In its national forecast for Ireland on Thursday Met Éireann states: “Moderate southerly winds will become northwesterly as rain clears and will increase fresh to strong and very gusty and reaching gale force at times near west and north coasts in the late afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.”