Environmental groups set for ‘Gathering’ in Derry tomorrow

Tomorrow (Saturday, June 8) will see the sixth ‘Gathering’ of environmental activists in Derry, local people have been advised.

The Gathering will run from 1pm to 5pm at St. Columb’s Park House in St. Columb’s Park in the Waterside.

The Gathering draws together representatives of campaign groups from across the North and border counties.

Among those represented on Saturday will be Save Our Sperrins (fighting plans for gold mining in the Sperrins area), Zero Waste NW, the Mubuoy Road dump campaign, the campaign against proposed pig farms at Limavady and Newtonabbey, River Faughan Anglers, Fermanagh Anti-Fracking, the rail campaign Into The West, Prehen Historical and Environmental Society (striving to protect Prehen Wood), and others.

The Gathering was founded in Derry by activists in various struggles to save the environment and fight climate breakdown.

The event will be opened by Brid Smith TD, whose Climate Emergency Bill is due to come before the Dail next Tuesday.

Caro Lanao-Madden, who works with indigenous communities in Peru, will be talking about challenging multinationals involved in mining and other extractive industries.

There will be reports from around 20 Irish environmental campaigns.