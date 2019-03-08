Environmental Scheme for Glenview

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the news that a major environmental scheme is to take place in the Glenview area of Derry while a ‘bulky lift scheme’ has been organised for the Glen and Rosemount areas during the third week of April.

Colr. Cooper said the Glenview project has come about through partnership work.

“Over the last few months I have been working closely with both the Glen Development Initiative and the council on a major environmental improvement scheme which will see the removal of rubbish and other debris from the mews lanes in the Glenview area,” he said.

“This will be followed by the installation of planter trays and hanging baskets made by the GDI Men’s Shed which can be used by local residents to plant their own flowers and plants in the mews lanes.

“In tandem with this initiative, council will start the roll out of a pilot recycling scheme for which I obtained funding last year.

“This will see all houses in the area visited to ensure that they have adequate numbers of blue and black bins.”

In addition to these measures, a ‘bulky lift’ has been organised forhousehold items in the Glen Estate, Glen Road, the general Rosemount and Glenview areas. These collections will take place between April 23 and 25 next.

“We have also delivered leaflets to local homes which outlines the type of material which will be collected and which streets will be included on each date,” he added:

“Taken together I hope these schemes will greatly reduce incidents of fly-tipping and greatly improve the appearance of the entire Glen area.”