Erection of barriers at William Street a boon for long-suffering residents

The erection of barriers at a city centre car park that’s become a focal point for anti-social motorists will hopefully afford long-suffering residents some peace of mind.

That’s according to Independent Councillor for The Moor District Electoral (DEA), Gary Donnelly, who said the instalment of new gates at the William Street car park yesterday was a move in the right direction.

“It is a welcome development in terms of peace and mind for local residents who have campaigned for them after the late night antics of young drivers using the car park had made their lives unbearable,” said Colr. Donnelly.

Last Autumn residents of the William Street, Rossville Street and Brewster’s Close area told the ‘Journal’ how the car park was habitually being used as a rallying point for some young motorists who were creating a considerable noise nuisance late at night.

Colr. Donnelly said he was pleased the residents had been listened to.

“Hopefully erecting these barriers will see the end of this and they can return to normal,” he said.