Erection of loyalist and union flags an 'annual coat trailing exercise' by unionists, says SF councillor

The erection of union and loyalists flags in the Waterside has been described as an 'annual coat trailing exercise' by unionists.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said the erection of the flags was a clear attempt to mark out territory and intimidate people.

“Those involved in the erection of these flags have no concern for the people who live, work, and play in these shared spaces.

“It’s well past time that political unionism showed some leadership on this issue and worked to bring this annual coat trailing exercise to an end,” he added.

The Waterside councillor said he believed most people in the city did not want to see unsightly union flags in tatters atop street infrastructure for the whole of the summer.

“The vast majority of the people of this city regardless of their identity or background, do not want to see their neighbourhood or main arterial routes bedecked in union flags by faceless men for the entirety of the summer period," said Colr. Jackson.