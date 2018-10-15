Eric McGinley calls for greater police response to crime in Ballymagroarty

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has called for a greater policing response to crime in Ballymagroarty.

Speaking after a suspected break-in that has led to the arrest of two men by investigating officers, he said: "There is a concern that not enough is being done to combat the criminality taking place on a regular basis, particularly from repeat offenders.

"Whilst elected representatives such as myself - along with community activists and youth workers - can contribute to removing crime from the community the primary responsibility lies with the PSNI and the justice system to respond effectively to this problem."

Colr. McGinley said improved street lighting and home security measures available through the Policing and Community Safety Partnership can help deter and prevent crime but claimed more was required from the PSNI.

"I will be meeting with the PSNI this week to raise my concerns and I will be highlighting the need for more policing resources for the Ballymagroarty area, not just in response to the type of criminality we witnessed at the weekend but also in relation to low level anti-community behaviour which has been taking place in the top part of the estate," he said.