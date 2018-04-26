EU Chief Barnier accepts McCallion’s invite to visit Derry

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has welcomed confirmation that the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will visit Derry next week.

The Foyle MP said: “I welcome news that the European Union’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier will be visiting Derry as part of his visit to Ireland early next week.

“I had previously sent an invitation to Michel Barnier to visit the city and I am pleased he has now taken up on that offer and accepted my invitation.”

Mr Barnier’s visit comes just days after An Tánaiste Simon Coveney visited Derry to meet with political parties business leaders and other groups in the city as the Brexit negotiations enter a crucial phase.

“It is important that Michel Barnier sees at first hand the impact that Brexit would have in cities like Derry, which is essentially a cross-border city, and other locations along the border,” Mrs. McCallion said.

“I look forward to Michel Barnier visiting the city.”