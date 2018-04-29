Evacuations following bomb alert

A number of homes have been evacuated in a bomb alert in Strabane.

The PSNI confirmed a suspicious object was discovered following a series of house searches in the Drumrallagh area.

SDLP MLA for West Tyrone Daniel McCrossan has urged people in Strabane to avoid the 'Head of the Town'.

He said: “It is understood that a number of homes have been evacuated at the 'Head of the Town' here in Strabane due to an ongoing security alert.

“I have spoken with the PSNI who confirmed that a suspicious object has been found following house searches in the area. I will remain in close contact with the police throughout the day.

“I urge all to avoid the area until the police have completed their investigations.

“This incident has already caused disruption to residents and the entire community, I’ve told the police it is imperative to ensure public safety is prioritised and disruption is minimized.”